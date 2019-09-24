Young Liverpool Duo Set to Make First-Team Debuts as Injury Rules Out Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool youngsters Rhian Brewster and Caoimhin Kelleher look set to make their debuts for the club in the Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons, but Xherdan Shaqiri will miss out through injury.

The Reds travel to Milton Keynes looking to progress into the fourth round, but will have to make do without Shaqiri for the journey south after he picked up a calf problem.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool are also without Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker for the clash, but will be confident of victory despite their absentees.

In terms of Shaqiri, his injury was confirmed on the club's official website by assistant manager Pep Lijnders - who revealed that a scan had revealed a slight tear in his calf muscle.





"Yesterday towards the end of training, Shaq felt his calf stiffen up a little bit," he said. “He couldn’t continue and a scan showed he had a little tear there. We need to wait a couple of days, but for sure he is not in contention for tomorrow.





"He needs some rest, so he will not be involved.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It's not all bad news for Liverpool , though, with Lijnders confirming that Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kelleher will likely make his first appearance for the club in goal, alongside highly-rated Brewster, who is expected to start up front.





“Yeah, absolutely. He was a little bit unlucky in pre-season otherwise he would have played already more games," Lijnders said of Kelleher.





“He’s a talented goalie and with all talented boys it’s about in the right moments giving the right opportunities in the contact stuff, when they are with the senior players around, when there is something at stake. That can really give them the next step and the confidence to grow."

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

“Rhian is in contention. He's waiting already for the time! We look forward to seeing him and play like he likes to play. If he is just himself then everything will be fine.”