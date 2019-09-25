Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Man Utd to Face Chelsea as Liverpool Host Arsenal

Manchester United's reward for scraping past Rochdale on penalties on Wednesday night is an away tie with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
The Red Devils struggled to overcome League One opposition at Old Trafford but triumphed 5-3 on penalties in the end, setting up a clash with Chelsea, who put seven past Grimsby, in the fourth round's most eye-catching clash.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool host Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's youthful side saw off MK Dons with a 2-0 victory, while the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday.
The #CarabaoCup Round Four draw...#EFL pic.twitter.com/e84pvsI2QH— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 25, 2019
Aston Villa were paired with rivals Wolves, while Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will host Southampton.
There are two ties without Premier League sides remaining as Crawley were drawn against Colchester and Oxford, who caused the upset of the third round by beating West Ham 4-0, were paired with Sunderland.
Here is the full draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round:
Everton vs Watford
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Southampton
Burton Albion vs Leicester City
Crawley Town vs Colchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Oxford United vs Sunderland
Liverpool vs Arsenal
See here for a breakdown of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup action.