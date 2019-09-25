Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Man Utd to Face Chelsea as Liverpool Host Arsenal

Manchester United's reward for scraping past Rochdale on penalties on Wednesday night is an away tie with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Red Devils struggled to overcome League One opposition at Old Trafford but triumphed 5-3 on penalties in the end, setting up a clash with Chelsea, who put seven past Grimsby, in the fourth round's most eye-catching clash.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool host Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's youthful side saw off MK Dons with a 2-0 victory, while the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday.

Aston Villa were paired with rivals Wolves, while Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will host Southampton.

There are two ties without Premier League sides remaining as Crawley were drawn against Colchester and Oxford, who caused the upset of the third round by beating West Ham 4-0, were paired with Sunderland.

Here is the full draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round:

Everton vs Watford

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Manchester City vs Southampton

Burton Albion vs Leicester City

Crawley Town vs Colchester United

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Arsenal

