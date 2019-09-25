Carabao Cup Roundup: Man Utd Avoid Cup Humiliation Against Rochdale as Oxford Hammer West Ham

Rochdale almost provided one of the biggest cup upsets of recent times on Wednesday evening, taking Manchester United to a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in normal time at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for the Red Devils midway through the second half, only for 16-year-old Luke Matheson to equalise for the visitors with 15 minutes to go. Daniel James scored the winning spot-kick for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, on a truly underwhelming evening for the Old Trafford faithful.

See here for the full match report.

16 - Luke Matheson (16 years, 358 days) is the first 16-year-old to score in the League Cup since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Southampton against Bournemouth in August 2010 (16y 360d). Dreamland. pic.twitter.com/0Ry5ChIKVP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2019

West Ham United were the victims of the night's Carabao Cup giant-killing, as Oxford United cruised to a famous 4-0 victory over Manuel Pellegrini's side. Goals from Elliott Moore, Matt Taylor, Tarique Fosu and Shandon Baptiste handed the hosts an unbelievable lead, and the Hammers had no answer for the irrepressible League One side.

It was seventh heaven for Chelsea, as Frank Lampard's men hammered League Two Grimsby at Stamford Bridge. The returning Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal since his long injury lay-off, and exciting starlet Reece James also bagged for the Blues.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever helped Liverpool to a fairly comfortable if not exciting victory over MK Dons (see here for full match report), whilst Aston Villa battled to a 3-1 win over fellow Premier League side Brighton at the AMEX, substitute Jack Grealish rounding off the goalscoring late in the second half.

Sunderland claimed a Premier League scalp, sneaking past Sheffield United thanks to an early goal by Max Power. Burton Albion also claimed a great 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in a game which was almost abandoned due to floodlight malfunctions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were pegged back in injury time by a determined Reading side, but the hosts finally booked their place in the next round thanks to a penalty shootout, Ruben Vinagre slotting home the decisive spot-kick.

See here for the fourth round draw.

Carabao Cup Third Round Results:

Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa Burton 2-0 Bournemouth Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool Oxford 4-0 West Ham Sheffield United 0-1 Sunderland Wolves 1-1 Reading (4-2 Pen) Manchester United 1-1 Rochdale (5-3 Pen)





