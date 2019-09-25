Erling Håland Reveals Admiration for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Opens Door to Premier League Switch

Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Håland has revealed his admiration for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who helped develop the striker during his time with Molde.

The teenager rose to prominence under Solskjaer's tutelage and has gone from strength to strength since, attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest sides after netting a hat-trick in his Champions League debut against Genk.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

United are believed to be one of those sides who are keen on Håland, and the 19-year-old admitted to TV2 that he is a huge admirer of Solskjaer, adding that he would like to play in England one day.





He said: “[Solskjaer] has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot. Solskjaer is a fantastic person and a very good coach. He is one of the reasons I am here today.

“I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football.”

He also went on to discuss his desire to follow in the footsteps of former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has established himself as one of the finest Scandinavian footballers of all time.

"There is something about the way he improved and the way he plays. For me, Zlatan is the biggest. He is from Scandinavia, so someone has to take over from him one day," Håland joked.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

Håland's comments come just days after his father, former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Håland, insisted that his son would have no problems joining the Red Devils, despite the fact he is a Leeds supporter.





The 19-year-old has already racked up 17 goals and five assists in just ten appearances this season, which has caught the eye of scouts from 15 different Premier League sides.