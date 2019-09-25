Frank Lampard Offers Emerson Palmieri Injury Update & Praises Chelsea Fans for Support

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that Emerson Palmieri is set for another few weeks on the sidelines through injury.

The Italian made his return from an earlier injury in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool, but lasted just 15 minutes before being forced off the field once more.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash with Grimsby Town (via The Mirror), Lampard revealed that Emerson aggravated his thigh injury and could now miss over a month of action whilst he recovers.

He said: “Emerson now won’t be back until the other side of the international break. It will be a few weeks because it is the re-occurrence of an injury so we have to be careful with it.”

Emerson will now miss league fixtures against Brighton and Southampton, while he will also miss a Champions League clash with Lille. The game against Newcastle United on 19th October appears to be a potential return date.

Lampard then went on to discuss the season as a whole. The Blues were forced to turn to their academy during the summer after being hit with a transfer ban, but the manager was eager to praise the fans for the overwhelming support they have shown.

“This is a club with a ban that has lost Eden Hazard, and two strikers from last year in Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain. Now we have younger players who I think the fans are very ready to be patient with. And they will need to be," he explained.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"But at the same time the rules remain the same. If you show passion and fight and desire to play for the club, as we showed on Sunday against Liverpool, then fans will respect that whether you win, lose or draw.

“Chelsea fans are smart. The older fans have seen a lot and those from the more modern era have seen a lot with different managers and different styles, but they are now in a position where they are really behind us."