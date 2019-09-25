James Maddison: Leicester Midfielder a 'Doubt' for Newcastle Clash With Ankle Injury

James Maddison could miss Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Newcastle United as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained against Spurs last weekend.

The England Under-21 international has been a revelation since joining the Foxes from Norwich City in the summer of 2018, most recently striking a brilliant winner from 25 yards on Saturday against Spurs.

However, moments later Maddison turned his ankle and was subbed off, leaving the King Power Stadium with ice wrapped around his foot.

Leicester’s assistant manager Chris Davies spoke after the clubs thumping 4-0 win away at Luton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, a game Maddison missed and revealed the midfielder has had a scan on the injury.

As quoted by the Chronicle Davies said: “Madders, he got a knock on his ankle. He looks a doubt for the weekend.

“We’ll see how he goes and how he recovers next week.”

Maddison made 36 appearances for the Foxes last term in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and contributing a further seven in assists as Leicester finished ninth. This season he has again started well, selected by manager Brendan Rodgers in all six of their opening games being a creative spark in the middle of the park, and a crucial reason as to why Leicester currently sit third in the league.

The 22-year-old would be a major loss for the Foxes this weekend for the game against Newcastle.