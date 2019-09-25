Liverpool Agree Deal to Sign Teenage Starlet to Be Completed in 2020

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Polish youngster Fabian Mrozek, with the goalkeeper set to move to Anfield in 2020 when he reaches his 16th birthday.

Mrozek's performances in a recent trial left the Reds' scouts and coaches very impressed by the starlet, and a deal has now been completed between the clubs and player to bring the 15-year-old to England.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek next year. #LFC pic.twitter.com/kU5pzJBezG — Lfcpassion_ (@LFCpassion_) September 21, 2019

Liverpool have been keen to bolster their academy with the hottest young talents around Europe, and according to Polish outlet Sportowefakty, Mrozek's signing is another in a long line of impressive purchases.

The Polish star is reportedly delighted to have finalised a move to the European champions, and Liverpool themselves will be pleased to have secured the signature of the much sought after Mrozek.

Liverpool have made an excellent start to the new Premier League campaign, securing maximum points from their opening six matches. Jurgen Klopp's men have been earning all the plaudits this season, but it was their manager who was honoured at the Best FIFA awards earlier this week.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The German boss claimed the award for 'the Best FIFA Men's Coach' of the year, after leading the Merseyside club to Champions League glory, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

The Reds also finished second behind Manchester City in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, racking up 97 points, one less than the eventual winners.

Liverpool will be hoping that they can win that elusive Premier League trophy this year, and have opened up a five-point gap over the current domestic champions.