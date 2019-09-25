Mauricio Pochettino Targeting January Transfer Window to Fix Problems With 'Unsettled' Squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that he is already planning new signings in January to help fix the club's poor run of form.

Spurs have endured a tough start to the season, winning just two of their first eight games in all competitions, and Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United has only increased the pressure on everyone at the club.

Speaking after the game (via Sky Sports), Pochettino insisted that some of Spurs' issues are out of his control, but added that the club will look to rectify the situation in January.

He said: "We are working so hard to put everyone on the same page. Only we need time. January is going to be a good opportunity too to fix this situation and the next one. That is the problem when something happens that you cannot control.

"It means we are human and in football to keep the successful period in football you need to be different every season and find different solutions. We need to do something different and we will do that."

He then elaborated on these problems, suggesting that Spurs' squad are struggling to get on the same page after a summer in which many of their key players were linked with moves away from the club.

"When you have an unsettled squad always it's difficult and you lose time and then you need time to recover the time you lose. That's where we are," Pochettino explained. "Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection, it's energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you are competing at this level."

The likes of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen have been left out for important games, and it is believed that they are two of several players who are less than satisfied with life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the moment.