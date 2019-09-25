Why Miguel Almiron Is Set to Be Dropped for Leicester Clash

Miguel Almiron is set to be dropped by Newcastle manager Steve Bruce this weekend after a poor start to the season.

Almiron joined the Magpies from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United back in January for a then club-record fee of £21m.

However, the attacking midfield, who has 23 caps for Paraguay, has struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League since his move and after six games this season, he has yet to contribute a single Newcastle goal or assist.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Bruce, according to the Daily Star, is going to axe the 25-year-old for the crucial away game at Leicester on Sunday and could opt for Allan Saint-Maximin, who did impress in his cameo against Brighton last weekend but his continuous hamstring issues may mean he too, is on the bench.

Newcastle could then opt to move Fabian Schar forward from defence into an anchor role in front of the backline with Federico Fernandez being drafted in to cover at centre back. This would provide greater stability and defensive firmness against a Leicester side who sit third in the Premier League and are fresh off beating Spurs 2-1 last weekend.

This could provide a wakeup call for Almiron, who in 37 games, scored 13 goals and created a further eleven goals in the MSL for Atlanta United in 2018 but has struggled since coming to England- yet to score or assist in his 16 Premier League appearances.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Steve Bruce will be looking to build on last Saturday’s draw at home to Brighton and pick up a second win of the season to move Newcastle further away from the relegation zone.