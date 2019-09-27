Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid Derby Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Glaerghhhhssbbbllll.

Sorry, that was just me salivating over my keyboard about the prospect of the first Madrid derby of the 2019/20 La Liga season.

The two giants from the Spanish capital will renew rivalries on Saturday night with both sides looking to capitalise on Barcelona's faltering start to stretch - or in Atléti's case create - their fairly healthy lead at the top of the pile.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

It hasn't been long since their last encounter - the quite frankly bonkers 'friendly' in the USA in July. Both sides had players dismissed (including Diego Costa, obviously) as the match - and Real's defence - descended into chaos and the Rojiblancos eventually ran out 7-3 winners.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping for something *somewhat* better on Saturday evening, while Diego Simeone would *probably* love a repeat. The one thing that is certain is that it will be a heck of an entertaining match.

Where to Watch

What Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sport 1 Referee? Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez

Team News

Simeone will be furious that he will be without Alvaro Morata after his number nine picked up a needless red card in the win over Real Mallorca in midweek.

The former Los Blancos striker is now suspended, so he joins long-term injury absentee Sime Vrsaljko in missing out. Thomas Lemar is also a doubt having missed the trip to Mallorca with a hamstring injury.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Zidane could be without midfield metronome Luka Modric who is still recovering from a muscular problem, while Isco (hamstring) and Marcelo (neck) also look unlikely to feature having missed five and three games respectively.

Ferland Mendy has picked up a fresh groin injury and is expected to be out for two weeks, so left-back could well be a problem area for Zizou on Saturday night.

Predicted Lineup

Atlético Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Herrera, Saul, Correa; Felix, Costa. Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Rodriguez; Bale, Benzema, Hazard.

Head to Head Record

Historically Real Madrid have the edge in this fixture, but Atléti's resurgence in recent seasons means this fixture is far from predictable.

That is demonstrated by the fact their last five competitive meetings have resulted in three draws and a two-goal win each.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

In their 222 meetings, Real have 110 wins, while the hosts have 56 and there has been the same number of draws.

Recent Form

The hosts come into this game having recovered their form in the midweek win at Mallorca.

Having started the season with three straight wins, they lost at Real Sociedad before a creditable draw with Juventus.

That was followed by another draw at Celta Vigo, so Simeone will have been relieved to pick up three points on the road on Wednesday night. Despite their stutter, a win on Saturday night would send them top.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Real Madrid are the current league leaders, despite the doom and gloom surrounding the 3-0 defeat to PSG and some indifferent displays.





Zidane has weathered the storm with victories in his two games since - including in the tricky trip to Sevilla - and they could be four points clear of their rivals at the top come full-time on Saturday, although third-placed Bilbao will have a say in that.

Here's how each side has performed in their last five fixtures.





Atlético Madrid Real Madrid RCD Mallorca 0-2 Atlético Madrid (25/9) Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna (25/9) Atlético Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo (21/9) Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid (22/9) Atlético Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/9) PSG 3-0 Real Madrid (18/9) Real Sociedad 2-0 Atlético Madrid (14/9) Real Madrid 3-2 Levante (14/9) Atlético Madrid 3-2 Eibar (1/9) Villareal 2-2 Real Madrid (1/9)

Prediction

Another battle is on the cards - expect goals, red cards and a lot of action.

As previously mentioned, this match has become notoriously hard to predict in recent years. That means home advantage could have a huge bearing.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

With the tumultuous atmosphere and a cacophony of sound in the Wanda Metropolitano, and some of Real's recent tepid displays, it could be Atléti's for the taking.