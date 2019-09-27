Gabriel Jesus Opens Up on Manchester City Frustration as Brazilian Seeks More Gametime

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has voiced his frustrations over his starting chances under Pep Guardiola, but concedes that Sergio Aguero's scintillating form means displacing him is a near-impossible task in the short-term.

Jesus joined City back in January 2017, and has netted 48 goals in 106 appearances for the Premier League champions - including three in six this season.

That strike rate is made all the more impressive when you consider a large chunk of those appearances have come from the bench, and his form would normally be enough to lock down a starting spot.

The Brazilian, however, finds himself behind City's record goalscorer Aguero, who has netted eight goals in six appearances so far this season, and knows he may have to wait just a little bit longer to dislodge the immutable Argentine.

"I'm over the 'I have to wait [for a chance]' phase," he said via the Mail. I've been here for almost three years, it's my fourth season, and that makes me want to play more.

"Obviously it's very hard to compete for a place with Aguero, the biggest legend of this club, although it's good for the team - he plays well when in the team and I do the same.

"I do understand Pep's decisions and respect Sergio, his history here and what he's doing now.

"People say that I'm a sub in a negative way but they forget I'm not in the bench due to bad performances. It's because Aguero has been superb. I've learnt not how to wait but how to understand this situation."

Jesus didn't feature in the 8-0 thumping of Watford at the weekend, but started the 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Preston North End, and looks set to be Guardiola's go-to man for the cup competitions and in Europe for the time being.

At 22, he is still very much seen as the long-term heir to Aguero, and his performances so far this season have done that no harm.