Man City Monitor Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu & Consider Summer Bid

Manchester City are monitoring Leicester City central defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Citymissed out on £80m man Harry Maguire, Soyuncu's former Foxes teammate, over the summer, with Manchester United eventually stumping up the world record fee, and failed to bring in anyone else after missing out on the England international.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And now, injuries to John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, combined with the up and down form of Nicolas Otamendi, mean defensive reinforcements could be at the forefront of their plans going forward - with a player from Brendan Rodgers' squad once again the subject of their interest.

According to a report from Turkish publication Fotospor, the Citizens are looking into the 23-year-old Turkey international Soyuncu as another option at the back.



It is understood that they are currently seeking to open talks with the player's representatives over a possible deal, though any such transfer would likely be completed in next summer's window rather than January.

Soyuncu has been a greatly impressive presence at the back for Leicester so far this season, his form ensuring that the spectre of Maguire has not haunted the King Power Stadium by any means.



Indeed, the Citizens were rumoured to be interested in the centre back when he was at Freiburg, before Leicester beat them to his £19m signature in 2018.



In what was a tough start to life in England, Soyuncu made just eight appearances for the club last season, but he has already notched five games this year, looking every penny of that £19m fee and more.

