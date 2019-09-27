UEFA Ban Red Star Fans From Champions League Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Over Racism

Tottenham Hotspur will host next month’s Champions League group stage clash against Red Star Belgrade in front of their own fans only, after UEFA banned supporters of the Serbian club from buying tickets as a punishment for racism.

UEFA brought a formal charge against Red Star for racist behaviour from fans during the away leg of a Champions League qualifier against Finnish club HJK Helsinki back in July.

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/GettyImages

The charge has now been upheld and UEFA confirmed the decision to ban the club, alternatively known as Crvena zvezda, from selling tickets to fans for the next match in UEFA competition in which they are the away team – that is the game in north London on 22 October.

Both Red Star and Tottenham have Champions League games before then on 1 October, with the former hosting Olympicacos, while Spurs have a home game against Bayern Munich.

In addition to banning travelling supporters, UEFA have also fined Red Star a sum of €50,000.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Having reached last season’s Champions League final, Spurs started the 2019/20 European campaign in disappointing fashion; letting a 2-0 lead slip against Olympiacos in Greece.

Facing Bayern next week will be a much sterner test for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, with the reigning Bundesliga champions beating Red Star 3-0 on matchday one.