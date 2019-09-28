Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lampard Earns First Home League Win

Frank Lampard won his first home game of the season in the Premier League, as his Chelsea side ran out 2-0 winners against Brighton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard's men started strongly and appeared the more likely of the two to open the scoring. With 14 minutes on the clock, Mason Mount swing in a delicious cross that Tammy Abraham met, but he saw his header come back out off the inside of the post.

Brighton looked bright on the counter and had a few chances of their own in the first half, with Neil Maupay causing havoc up front. However, the hosts continued to push forward, with Ross Barkley among others wasting glorious chances.

After the restart, Chelsea had a greater intensity to their play and were immediately rewarded for a positive start when Mount was fouled by Adam Webster inside the penalty area. Jorginho stepped up and cooly slotted home to give his side the lead.

The match opened up and both sides had chances to score, with Dan Burn's header hitting the bar. But, Lampard's men doubled their lead after 75 minutes through Willian's deflected strike. From that moment, the away side looked deflated and the score could have been worse, but it ended 2-0.

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard came into the game knowing that he is yet to record a victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this season - and he must have been hoping that this run would end against Brighton.

In all truthfulness, the Blues could and, probably, should have been out of sight by the time half-time came around. Tammy Abraham, Willian, Pedro and Marcos Alonso all had opportunities to open the scoring, but it was Ross Barkley who had the best chance in the opening 45. In total, the home side had 17 shots on goal in the first period, but only four were on target.

Of course, the Blues did end up scoring twice and were able to claim all three points, but this lack of ruthlessness in front of goal will be something that will be highly disconcerting for both fans and Frank Lampard.

You gotta take your chances in the Premier League or you will end up paying the price #CHEBHA #CFC #Chelsea — Shamsheer Chelsea (@ARrahmanfreak) September 28, 2019

How we’re not winning I do not know. We’ve missed too many chances, in this game and others this season. Need to improve our finishing #CFC #Chelsea — Chloe Pearce (@TheBlueLioness) September 28, 2019

All these missed chances. I’m sick. #chelsea — Trilly Wonka (@Vinylhiss) September 28, 2019

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (6); Azpilicueta (7), Christensen (6), Tomori (7), Alonso (6); Jorginho (8*), Barkley (6); Willian (7), Pedro (5), Mount (7); Abraham (7)

Substitutes: Hudson-Odoi (6), Kovacic (6), Batshuayi (N/A)

STAR PLAYER - The Chelsea midfield worked tirelessly and each player was constantly looking to supply the forwards and make things happen. However, it was Jorginho who acted as the heartbeat of the team and he set the tempo.

He continued to play penetrating passes throughout the game and was keeping the midfield ticking over nicely. Without N'Golo Kante in the team, there were fears that the Blues would struggle in the middle of the park both defensively and offensively - however, the Italian was sharp throughout. His penalty was also taken with a usual heir of calmness and it never looked like he would miss.

A very assured performance from him.

Deserved goal for Jorginho based on today's performance. #CHEBRI — omusuwe precious (@enuomabiz) September 28, 2019





BRIGHTON





Key Talking Point

Under Graham Potter, it has become abundantly clear that the Seagulls won't shy away from having possession. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Despite seeing very little of the ball in the early exchanges, the Brighton players always looked to utilise possession in the most positive manner they could. And they benefited from this, getting into some good areas, but it was the end product that was lacking. Potter will be frustrated that his midfielders were unable to provide the necessary quality to find the attackers, who were waiting free on a number of occasions.

Defensively, this possession-based game can lead to mistakes and this cost the Seagulls. Instead of clearing his lines, Webster looked to play a pass only five yards out from his goal, but the ball was taken off him and he couldn't help bringing down Mount as he tried to recover. It was a case of naivety from the defender and he was punished.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (6); Webster (4), Dunk (6), Burn (5); Montoya (5), Bissouma (6), Stephens (5), Alzate (6); Gross (6), Maupay (5), Mooy (7*)





Substitutes: Bong (6), Connolly (5), Murray (5)

STAR PLAYER - Although it was a spirited performance from Brighton, no player really stood out for their individual performance. However, Aaron Mooy was the brightest spark, constantly trying to get Maupay in behind.

The rest of the midfield looked bereft of ideas going forward, meaning Mooy's creativity was essential. While he wasn't able to find his target every time, it was the intent and desire from the player that will have pleased his manager.

Looking Ahead





Chelsea next face a trip to take on LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, before travelling to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brighton, meanwhile, faces another London side next, but will be hosting Tottenham on Saturday. They then travel to face Aston Villa after the international break.