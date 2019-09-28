Crystal Palace Edge Norwich 2-0 as Luka Milivojevic & Andros Townsend Strike at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace continued their solid home form in the Premier League with a well deserved victory over Norwich on Saturday, thanks to goals from Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after Ibrahim Amadou brought down James McArthur and Milivojevic made no mistake from the spot, firing his effort into the top right corner beyond Ralf Fahrmann, who was substituted for Michael McGovern with an injury after the spot kick was taken.





Substitute Townsend wrapped up victory in second half stoppage time, finishing well into the bottom corner after excellent work from Wilfried Zaha.

Palace also equalled their Premier League record of six consecutive games unbeaten at home, the result moving them back into the top ten, while Norwich languish just above the relegation zone in 17th.





Martin Kelly partnered Gary Cahill in central defence for Palace, with recovering Mamadou Sakho omitted from the squad, as Roy Hodgson otherwise named the same side that drew with Wolves.

Norwich came into the game crippled by injuries, with Fahrmann replacing the injured Tim Krul in goal, while Max Aarons and Moritz Leitner came in for Sam Byram and Alexander Tettey respectively.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Palace started brightly, Zaha zipping one just over in the first minute before Jordan Ayew tested Fahrmann with a hefty hit from range.





The first decisive moment came when Amadou clumsily slid in on McArthur, giving referee Jon Moss little choice but to point to the spot. Milivojevic made no mistake, hammering home to give the hosts the lead.





Norwich came close to an equaliser 15 minutes later, but Kelly's goal-line clearance ensured Todd Cantwell was left empty-handed even when the 21-year-old seemed almost guaranteed to score.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Canaries surprisingly spluttered in attack during the second period, and were made to pay for their inefficiency late on when Townsend converted.





Townsend, on as a substitute for Jeffrey Schlupp, capitalised on brilliant hold-up play by Zaha to slot past McGovern.





It was the perfect response from Palace after a few disappointing results. The Eagles were dispatched 4-0 at Tottenham before a last-gasp equaliser from Diogo Jota ensured Wolves left Selhurst Park with a point the week after.

Norwich, meanwhile, have now lost two away games on the trot since they smashed Manchester City 3-2, failing to score against both Burnley and Palace, and have a crucial clash with Aston Villa before the international break.