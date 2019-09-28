Crystal Palace vs Norwich: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates With Before Saturday's Game

Crystal Palace will play host to Norwich this weekend at Selhurst Park, with valuable Premier League points on the line.



But before they do, there's the customary pre-amble to be had, whereby you hash out all possibilities with your pals. But you don't wanna be that guy who says things without any justification, do you?

No, you want to be informed, and in this day and age, you want to be statistically informed. Which is where, thanks to the studious folk at Opta, we come in.



Palace at the Double



The last time these two sides faced each other in the Premier League was way back in 2015-16, with the Eagles completing a double over the Canaries - which, when you put it like that, should be expected. One's a vicious bird of prey, the other's a pet for old people and creeps. No offence.



Anyway, hence the impassioned embrace between Jason Puncheon and Wayne Hennessey.



Canaries' Selhurst Struggles



Norwich are winless in their last 15 away league matches against Crystal Palace (five draws, 10 defeats).

Their last victory came in the second-tier in May 1996 under Gary Megson. It was 1-0. Should've taken that canary to the coal mine before they took it to Selhurst Park, I guess.



Relegation Omens

In every Premier League season that Crystal Palace and Norwich have met, at least one of the sides has been relegated – Palace in 1992-93, both sides in 1994-95 and 2004-05 (Palace under that idiosyncratic man up there), and Norwich in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Gulp.

London Calling - Don't Pick Up!



When London calls, Norwich should not answer.



The Canaries are winless in their last 19 Premier League away games in London (W0 D6 L13).



Should they fail to win this match, they will be the seventh team to go 20 games without an away Premier League win in the capital and the first since Leicester City in 2015.

Something something canary something London coal mine.



Road Game Riddles

Huh. It turns out Norwich have lost 12 of their last 13 away Premier League games (W1 D0 L12) regardless of region, scoring only three goals across those 13 matches.

Maybe just don't leave East Anglia, then?



Fast Starters

Finally, after a dark, dark patch, some positivity for the boys in yellow and green... well, kind of.



Norwich’s league games this season have seen 12 goals scored in the opening 30 minutes of the match, with no other side seeing more in that time (Manchester City are also on 12). How exciting!



I mean sure, the ratio - four goals scored, eight goals conceded - leaves a bit to be desired. But still, who doesn't like an early goal?



Pukki Corner



Teemu Pukki is all about defying the odds. The stat Gods say only one piece of knowledge can be dropped per section, but Pukki defies such standards. He redefines what a statistic means, and how it can be deployed.

Here's what you need to know about the fantastic Finn:



1. His six Premier League goals this season have been worth five points to Norwich, while he’s also scored what turned out to be the winning goal in both of their victories so far this term.

2. He has been involved in 89% of Norwich’s nine Premier League goals this season (6 goals, 2 assists) and has also taken 36% of their 59 shots (21) - both are league-high ratios so far this season.

