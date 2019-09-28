Danny Cowley Discusses How Huddersfield Can Improve in Front of Goal

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has revealed that he and his assistant manager have begun implementing their ideas as to how the team can score more goals.

Cowley took over as manager of the Terriers at the start of September, but faces a tough task with his side currently sat bottom of the Championship, having picked up just the solitary point from their first eight matches. As a result, the new boss has acted quickly in bringing in the experienced Danny Simpson.

The former Leicester City man impressed the club's new management in training sessions and a deal was finally completed on Friday. Simpson has joined until the end of the season and will bring some much-needed experience to a team that appears lost for ideas.

After the player had signed, Cowley was quick to single out the player's 'mentality' and 'leadership qualities'. The manager has now taken the time to explain how he believes he can get his new squad to find the net with greater regularity.

As quoted by the Examiner Live, Cowley revealed: "In the Championship you may pay, say £25m for a 25 goals a season striker, but if you can get 25 goals from set pieces then, likewise, it's worth quite a lot of money to you.

"We certainly feel on the counter attack there are moments we can score goals, we are working on trying to attack from different positions with the way teams set up and I think we can score goals from our counter press, by really energising it and making it really aggressive...and also you can score from re-starts as well."

The boss hopes to see these ideas pay dividends soon, with his team sat at the bottom of the table. However, he recognises that not all of his ideas can be implemented immediately, adding: "I think you have to layer the learning because if you just throw all your ideas out there then a lot of it can get lost...hopefully, sooner rather than later, we will start to see some gains in those areas."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Town host Millwall in the Championship on Saturday and Cowley will be hoping his side can pick up a positive result, as they search to climb the table.