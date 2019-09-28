Liverpool Kit Deal With Nike Worth Significantly Less Than New Balance Agreement

Liverpool look set to be guaranteed only £30m a year from their kit deal with Nike, some way short of their current £45m per year contract with New Balance.

The proposed deal has already caused controversy, with New Balance starting legal proceedings against the club, claiming that they have met the 'matching clause' in their contract by equalling the offer made by Nike.

Image by Toby Cudworth

The dispute is set to be heard in a three day High Court trial next month, with New Balance stating that they can replicate the "material, measurable and matchable terms of the Nike" deal, as the two sportswear companies battle to produce next season's kit for the current Premier League leaders.

Liverpool are believed to have been convinced by Nike's offer due to the sports brand saying that they will pay the Reds a 20% royalty on net sales of club products, whilst also promoting the club across the globe with sports icons Serena Williams and LeBron James, as well as musician Drake.

News of the deal's finances comes via The Times, who go on to report that "Liverpool believe Nike can deliver far greater total revenue for the club than has been generated by the present deal with New Balance, because of the royalties that will be generated by Nike’s extensive distribution network."

The fact that kit suppliers are fighting over #LFC underlines the club's standing in world football right now.https://t.co/YYMZs7FRXR — Joe Rimmer (@JoeRimmer88) September 24, 2019

The financial details of the deal may surprise some though, given the agreements that Liverpool's competitors have in place with Nike. Fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham have £50m-a-year deals, whilst French champions Paris Saint-Germain top that with a staggering £71m-a-year deal which was negotiated earlier this summer.