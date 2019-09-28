Manchester City Women Dealt Blow as Knee Injury Rules Laura Coombs Out for Six Weeks

Manchester City Women have been dealt another injury blow after Laura Coombs was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

The defensive midfielder will undergo surgery after picking up the injury in training, where she will join teammates Georgia Stanway, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp on the treatment table.

Coombs made her Manchester City debut against Lugano in the Champions League earlier in the month, having signed on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer.

🚨 INJURY NEWS 🚨 @lauracoombs91 has suffered a knee injury and will undergo surgery shortly.



She is set to be sidelined for around six weeks as a result.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Laura!



🔵 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 28, 2019

Coombs made her Manchester City debut against Lugano in the Champions League earlier in the month, having signed on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer.

However, she was not in the squad for the second leg in midweek, as last season's double winners progressed into the last 16 of the Champions League with ease. Now, it would appear that her absence was caused by injury, rather than being left out.

Coombs is yet to appear in the WSL for City, having been an unused sub in their opening two league victories against Manchester United and Reading.

Charlotte Tattersall/GettyImages

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, who has been capped twice by England, is currently behind Lionesses pair Keira Walsh and Jill Scott in the City pecking order.





Although losing Coombs is a blow for City, with their squad beginning to thin out as the fixtures come thick and fast, Ellen White is believed to be nearing a return to full fitness.

City's marquee signing is yet to feature for the Blues after her summer switch from Birmingham, but manager Nick Cushing has upped her training intensity in recent weeks in her bid to recover full fitness.

NICK 💬 “@ellsbells89 has been running around the pitch. She’s had her boots on; it’s really positive.



“@StanwayGeorgia is out with a hamstring. Lauren Hemp has been training non-contact.



“None of them will be available for selection. We’ll leave it with the medical team." pic.twitter.com/43DHBUStmP — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 24, 2019

City will hope to put their injury concerns to one side as they return to league action against table topping Everton on Sunday.