Manchester City Women Dealt Blow as Knee Injury Rules Laura Coombs Out for Six Weeks

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

Manchester City Women have been dealt another injury blow after Laura Coombs was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

The defensive midfielder will undergo surgery after picking up the injury in training, where she will join teammates Georgia Stanway, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp on the treatment table.

Coombs made her Manchester City debut against Lugano in the Champions League earlier in the month, having signed on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer. 

Coombs made her Manchester City debut against Lugano in the Champions League earlier in the month, having signed on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer.

However, she was not in the squad for the second leg in midweek, as last season's double winners progressed into the last 16 of the Champions League with ease. Now, it would appear that her absence was caused by injury, rather than being left out.

Coombs is yet to appear in the WSL for City, having been an unused sub in their opening two league victories against Manchester United and Reading. 

Charlotte Tattersall/GettyImages

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, who has been capped twice by England, is currently behind Lionesses pair Keira Walsh and Jill Scott in the City pecking order. 


Although losing Coombs is a blow for City, with their squad beginning to thin out as the fixtures come thick and fast, Ellen White is believed to be nearing a return to full fitness. 

City's marquee signing is yet to feature for the Blues after her summer switch from Birmingham, but manager Nick Cushing has upped her training intensity in recent weeks in her bid to recover full fitness.

City will hope to put their injury concerns to one side as they return to league action against table topping Everton on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message