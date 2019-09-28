Sheffield United vs Liverpool: 7 Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Liverpool will play Sheffield United for the first time in 12 years this weekend.

Despite the fact they haven't faced off in over a decade, the pair are no strangers, having met on 136 occasions throughout history. The record is relatively balanced at 45 and 60 wins apiece, Liverpool holding the advantage there.

However, the Reds and United aren't so evenly matched when it comes to the current campaign. Jurgen Klopp's recruits are runaway leaders in the Premier League, having won all six games thus far. Their opponents have taken just two victories, though that is an admirable total as they get to grips with the top-flight.

Here's seven stats and facts you should know ahead of their encounter on Saturday.

Bramall Lane Blues

The Yorkshiremen have enjoyed a total of three seasons in the Premier League and are yet to lose a home match against Liverpool in the competition.

In 1992, a solitary goal from Adrian Littlejohn in the fourth minute gave them a 1-0 win over the Reds at Bramall Lane, with two draws following in 1993 and 2006 as the Reds wilted in that famous Yorkshire heat.

Flat Track Bullies

Liverpool have a marvellous record against newly-promoted sides, though then again they have a rather good record against pretty much every side.

Klopp's boys are on a run of 12 consecutive wins versus top-flight newbies, setting an aggregate score of 35-4. Will the Blades be added to their growing pile of victims?

Home Comforts

Liverpool's cause isn't helped by Sheffield United's strength at Bramall Lane, where they have never lost three straight Premier League games.

Southampton and Leicester City inflicted defeats in their last two home fixtures, meaning Chris Wilder's men must slay some giants on Saturday or let go of a 27-year-old record.

The Goal-y Trinity

It should be no surprise that the Reds' primary source of goals is their fearsome attacking trident of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The tremendous trio have scored 64% of the team's goals since the start of their 15-match winning run, a clash with Cardiff City the only fixture in that streak in which none of them found the net. Good luck to Dean Henderson between the United sticks.

Wild Stats for Wilder

Who's the best manager in English football? If you've said anything other than Chris Wilder, you're sorely mistaken.

Since the 2014/15 campaign, the Blades boss has won more league games on these shores (125) and earned more points (426) than any of his colleagues in the top four divisions. Pep Guardiola, eat your heart out.

The Sum is Greater Than it's Parts

Whilst Teemu Pukki has been starring up front for Norwich City, United have relied upon team cohesion and unity to collect their Premier League points.

Seven different players have scored their goals this term, with Everton's Yerry Mina and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma the Blades' joint top-scorers after their respective own-goals!

All Aboard the Liverpool Bandwagon

Only once before have Liverpool put together a better unbeaten run than the one they are currently on.

Between 1987 and 1988, the Merseysiders went 31 without loss in the first division, eight more than they sit on at present. You start to wonder if we're watching another invincible season unfold - Arsenal fans will be getting ever-so-slightly nervous.