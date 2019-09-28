Tottenham Players 'Angry' at Mauricio Pochettino's Comments Following Colchester Defeat

Talk of disharmony at Tottenham has intensified with the club's players said to be furious with manager Mauricio Pochettino's claim that the squad currently have "different agendas".

Spurs have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, culminating in a humiliating penalty-shootout loss to League Two side Colchester in midweek.

This led to Pochettino stating that his players were not all pulling in the same direction, after a summer of uncertainty where Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld all appeared to be set for moves away, only to remain at the club in the end.

Yet Tottenham's players are said to believe that Pochettino is the one with ulterior motives, and they expect him to leave when an opportunity presents itself - with the Argentinian rumoured to prefer a move to Manchester United.

That is according to The Sun, with a source close to the players reportedly stating: "They feel Poch is the one with an agenda. They are not impressed with him at all and what he said has not helped at all. The players feel Christian was always being up front and honest about wanting to leave.

Image by Toby Cudworth

"Some of the players feel that Poch does not like it if he doesn’t get his own way.”

Amid talk of unrest at the club, England captain Harry Kane has issued a rallying call, insisting that his teammates put the summer transfer window behind them and start producing on the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Obviously in the transfer window there were players who maybe wanted to leave. So it’s never easy when you have a situation like that but now that’s closed. Whoever is on the pitch has to give everything for the club."