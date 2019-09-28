Tottenham Players 'Angry' at Mauricio Pochettino's Comments Following Colchester Defeat

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

Talk of disharmony at Tottenham has intensified with the club's players said to be furious with manager Mauricio Pochettino's claim that the squad currently have "different agendas". 

Spurs have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, culminating in a humiliating penalty-shootout loss to League Two side Colchester in midweek. 

This led to Pochettino stating that his players were not all pulling in the same direction, after a summer of uncertainty where Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld all appeared to be set for moves away, only to remain at the club in the end.

Yet Tottenham's players are said to believe that Pochettino is the one with ulterior motives, and they expect him to leave when an opportunity presents itself - with the Argentinian rumoured to prefer a move to Manchester United.

That is according to The Sun, with a source close to the players reportedly stating: "They feel Poch is the one with an agenda. They are not impressed with him at all and what he said has not helped at all. The players feel Christian was always being up front and honest about wanting to leave.

Image by Toby Cudworth

"Some of the players feel that Poch does not like it if he doesn’t get his own way.”

Amid talk of unrest at the club, England captain Harry Kane has issued a rallying call, insisting that his teammates put the summer transfer window behind them and start producing on the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Obviously in the transfer window there were players who maybe wanted to leave. So it’s never easy when you have a situation like that but now that’s closed. Whoever is on the pitch has to give everything for the club."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message