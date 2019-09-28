Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Overcome Everton Thanks to Jordan Pickford Calamity

Manchester City certainly didn't have it all their own way, as they battled to a 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

Before a ball had even been kicked, some people still clearly haven't gotten used to City's, erm, luminous kit...

What is that Man City kit by the way😂

It’s so horrible.#EVEMCI — Kuldeep Patil (@kuld16p) September 28, 2019

Wtf is that global hypercolour tequila sunrise rhubarb and custard MONSTROSITY City are wearing?! It looks like something the MLS would turn down as a "bit much". They should be fined a goal every time they wear it. #EVEMCI — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) September 28, 2019

Man City should be reported to the FA and the Premier League for that horrendous way kit. #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/kQ5aKYHkEV — Bunny in the Box 🐇🍁 [Sponsored by Hoegaarden] (@ByitBx) September 28, 2019

Meanwhile, one user thought the kit had a distinct resemblance with something rather unusual. I must confess, I haven't a clue what on earth this person wrote, but hey, you can see what they mean. Take a look for yourself...

Anyway, back to the football? Sadly for Theo Walcott, he was forced off with a face injury inside the first minute. After a six minute delay, City wasted no time getting back into their stride and carved open their first opening moments later - Ilkay Gundagon somehow hitting the post from two yards...

Gundogan missed a sitter so easy it was orders of magnitude harder to miss than not #EVEMCI — Gregor Smith (@flc) September 28, 2019

But, somehow, we all knew that City were just getting going. And with less than 25 minutes on the clock, the Sky Blues took the lead through Gabriel Jesus.

On his return to the team, he found himself in space to head home. But, it was all about one man.

Kevin De Bruyne, what a pass...

De buryne should be banned for life from crossing the balls.. #EVEMCI — justme (@saif4evaa) September 28, 2019

Kevin De Bruyne knows how to kick a ball dunt he #EVEMCI — Fisher (@onlyonefishpie) September 28, 2019

Kevin de Bruyne is Not from this world #EVEMCI — Yamago (@Yamago17) September 28, 2019

KDB so good

Any forward's dream MF 🙌🔥#EVEMCI — SmartFatMan (@SmartFatMan) September 28, 2019

And although Pep Guardiola's men dominated the early exchanges, Everton soon found themselves level, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Seamus Coleman's chip was going in...

Nice to see the blues fighting to get back in this game 💙👊#EvertonFC #EVEMCI — East Anglian Blues (@AnglianBlues) September 28, 2019

Get in you Toffees 🤞🏽😄 #EVEMCI — Jules Winnfield (@Thabane_) September 28, 2019

However, it's fair to say Fantasy Premier League lovers had their say on the matter.

Sorry, Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman owners. I feel your pain.

After review, #PL Match Centre have credited Everton's first goal as a Calvert-Lewin goal. Coleman is therefore awarded the assist#FPL #EVEMCI https://t.co/o0c17bEXj5 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 28, 2019

Iwobi owners to DCL 😂 pic.twitter.com/zs1P3Udk9x — Nick Schneider (@bluenicks_99) September 28, 2019

Iwobi owners in shambles — Gerí (@DeadIyDeulofeu) September 28, 2019

Everton came flying out of the blocks in the second half and the Citizens were on the back foot. Marco Silva's men probed and tested City's shaky defence and were gaining some success.

In typical fashion, users took to Twitter to explain just how weak City's defence looked...

Sadly I think this is Liverpool’s league to lose this year, City don’t look half as good defensively as they did last year still early days tho #EVEMCI — Sonny (@sonnyjfox00) September 28, 2019

Why in the world is Zinchenko marking Mina..no wonder Man City are susceptible on set pieces #EVEMCI — Soc-Talk Pod (@SocTalkPod) September 28, 2019

Zinchenko has been so bad this season. Not good enough for this team. #EVEMCI #MCFC — JS (@vancityjs) September 28, 2019

Nonetheless, Guardiola's side raced down the other end and should have taken the lead. But, Sterling squandered the chance, firing wide from Mahrez's delicious pass.

It was a sitter...

What a miss by sterling.#EVEMCI — Mr. S (@99_Kipngetich) September 28, 2019

If city lose this game I will blame pep..what is sterling still doing in that pitch!#EVEMCI — Pep (@Pep15139518) September 28, 2019

Sterling's blushes were spared though as Mahrez came to his rescue. After winning a free kick on the edge of the Everton area, the Algerian decided he wanted to take it.

His low effort curled in to the far past, but many believed Jordan Pickford should have done better...

Jordan Pickford is an utter mong #evemci — scott atkinson (@acko1) September 28, 2019

Jordan Pickford epitomises what it means to be the England number one.



Someone who talks a big game, consistently makes 'uncharacteristic' mistakes, is completely overrated and not actually very good 😂 #EVEMCI — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 28, 2019

The Sky Blues added a late third through Sterling, which all-but ensured three points for the away side.

The final whistle blew and City moved back within five points of Liverpool, but it wasn't the most reassuring display...

I don't think our defensive line is working on great way. I'm more worried about Champions League now. 😰 #ManCity #EVEMCI — Man City Report (@mancityreportt) September 28, 2019

City win in the end but one statistic shows how poor their defence has suddenly become.

Edison saved six shots today which gives him two points in #FPL.

I did not have him in my fantasy team to get me points for saving shots and I don't think anyone would have. #EVEMCI #PL — Zelina #1 (@bainalan05) September 28, 2019

Ok Mahrez was brilliant but let's talk about the howlers in the citizen defense ! #EVEMCI — numberthree3 (@imnumberthree3) September 28, 2019

A very tricky away day for Pep Guardiola and his men, but ultimately, they came away with the three points. As for Everton, it may not have been the result they were hoping for, but it was certainly a promising display.