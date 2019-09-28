Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Overcome Everton Thanks to Jordan Pickford Calamity

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

Manchester City certainly didn't have it all their own way, as they battled to a 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

Before a ball had even been kicked, some people still clearly haven't gotten used to City's, erm, luminous kit...

Meanwhile, one user thought the kit had a distinct resemblance with something rather unusual. I must confess, I haven't a clue what on earth this person wrote, but hey, you can see what they mean. Take a look for yourself...

Anyway, back to the football? Sadly for Theo Walcott, he was forced off with a face injury inside the first minute. After a six minute delay, City wasted no time getting back into their stride and carved open their first opening moments later - Ilkay Gundagon somehow hitting the post from two yards...

But, somehow, we all knew that City were just getting going. And with less than 25 minutes on the clock, the Sky Blues took the lead through Gabriel Jesus.

On his return to the team, he found himself in space to head home. But, it was all about one man.

Kevin De Bruyne, what a pass...

And although Pep Guardiola's men dominated the early exchanges, Everton soon found themselves level, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Seamus Coleman's chip was going in...

However, it's fair to say Fantasy Premier League lovers had their say on the matter.

Sorry, Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman owners. I feel your pain. 

Everton came flying out of the blocks in the second half and the Citizens were on the back foot. Marco Silva's men probed and tested City's shaky defence and were gaining some success.

In typical fashion, users took to Twitter to explain just how weak City's defence looked... 

Nonetheless, Guardiola's side raced down the other end and should have taken the lead. But, Sterling squandered the chance, firing wide from Mahrez's delicious pass.

It was a sitter...

Sterling's blushes were spared though as Mahrez came to his rescue. After winning a free kick on the edge of the Everton area, the Algerian decided he wanted to take it. 

His low effort curled in to the far past, but many believed Jordan Pickford should have done better...

The Sky Blues added a late third through Sterling, which all-but ensured three points for the away side. 

The final whistle blew and City moved back within five points of Liverpool, but it wasn't the most reassuring display...

A very tricky away day for Pep Guardiola and his men, but ultimately, they came away with the three points. As for Everton, it may not have been the result they were hoping for, but it was certainly a promising display.

