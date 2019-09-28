Wolves 2-0 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Wanderers Pile More Misery on Visitors

Wolves secured their Premier League first win of the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Watford at Molineux.

The hosts took the lead for the first time this season when Matt Doherty steered in a close range effort to break the deadlock. It was a first half bereft of clear cut chances, but Wolves looked the more dangerous in the final third.

Watford did pose more of an attacking threat in the second half but an own goal from Dutch defender Daryl Janmaat took the wind out of their sails as they slumped to yet another costly defeat - one that leaves the Hornets in real relegation trouble.

Wolves

Key Talking Point

Wolves came into the game still searching for their first league win of the season. A last gasp equaliser at Crystal Palace last time out earned them a valuable point but Nuno Espirito Santo's men have endured a frustrating run of matches so far in 2019/20.

A lively opening to this game saw the home team slowly get a grip on things in the first half. Pedro Neto and Adama Traore offered plenty of width as they stretched the Watford back line, and Wanderers were soon into a rhythm.

Matt Doherty's tidy close range effort broke the deadlock for the hosts, who looked much the more positive throughout. They started the second half slowly and were put under a sustained period of pressure by Watford. However, a fluke Janmaat own goal against the run of play gave Wolves the comfort they needed and they saw out a tepid final half-hour to bag a much needed win.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Rui Patrício (7), Boly (7), Coady (6), Saïss (7), Doherty (9), Dendoncker (6), João Moutinho (8), Castro Otto (5), Traoré, (5), Neto (7), Jiménez (7)





Substitutes: Gibbs-White (5), Neves (5) Cutrone (6)

Star Player

Matt Doherty was one the stand-out players of Wolves's excellent 2018/19 campaign. The Republic of Ireland full-back hasn't been at his best this season, but today showed glimpses of what he's capable of.





As well as scoring the opening goal, it was his cross that led to Janmaat's own goal - with an assured all-around performance reminding many of the qualities the 27-year-old possesses.

Watford

Key Talking Point

Watford's last away day was an unmitigated disaster, slumping to a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Hornets, despite earning a point against Arsenal the week before, were consequently in need of a morale boosting result to lift them from the foot of the table.

Quique Sánchez Flores would have been bitterly disappointed with the first half effort from his team. The visitors dominated possession but created next to nothing to threaten Rui Patrício's goal.

They came out firing in the second half, with Roberto Pereyra's introduction giving them more of an attacking spark.

Some decent pressure and build-up play saw Patricio brought into action for the first time as he made smart save from Jose Holebas, and then Tom Cleverley. That own goal just after the hour mark killed their momentum though and they faded dramatically. The Hornets now look in real trouble, with just two points on the board from a possible 21.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Foster (6), Janmaat (4), Dawson (6), Cathcart (5), Holebas (5), Cleverley (4), Doucouré (6), Capoue (4), Sarr (4), Welbeck (4), Deulofeu (5)

Substitutes: Pereyra (6) Gray (4)

Star Player

Abdoulaye Doucouré put in a reasonable shift in an otherwise forgettable afternoon for Watford. The away side enjoyed 60% of the possession in this game and Doucoure was very much at the heart of most of their neat and tidy midfield play.

They lacked penetration throughout but the 26-year-old Frenchman can hardly be blamed for a lack of decisive runners ahead of him throughout most of the 90 minutes.

Looking Ahead

Wolves have got a pretty epic week of football to look forward to as they travel to Turkish giants Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League before a somewhat daunting trip to Manchester City next weekend.

For Watford, they will be looking to pick themselves up with a tricky looking home tie with Sheffield United; a match in which they now desperately need some points.