Arsenal Forward Vivianne Miedema Insists She 'Doesn't Give a S**t' About FIFA 'Popularity Awards'

Vivianne Miedema was unequivocal in her assessment of the FIFPRO World XI and FIFA Best awards, after the Arsenal forward was not included in any of the individual awards.

Miedema and Arsenal have made the perfect start to the new season, winning their opening three league matches and scoring seven goals in the process.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Dutch striker has been key to her side's strong start, but speaking to Arseblog, Miedema was scathing over the decision-making behind individual awards in football, claiming she was snubbed due to a lack of activity on social media.

"I think we all know it’s all about popularity and I don’t post much on Instagram or Twitter, so that’s probably what went wrong."





The Arsenal striker then made her feelings towards the awards ceremony crystal clear.





"I don’t really give a shit about individual awards to be honest, but I think it’s a joke."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Megan Rapinoe was voted the Best FIFA Women's Player of 2019, beating fellow United States of America compatriot Alex Morgan and England international Lucy Bronze.

In the men's awards, Lionel Messi claimed the prize for Best player, pipping Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo to the coveted award.

Ronaldo decided not to attend the gala this year, when he picked up an injury on the day of the ceremony, which angered FIFA officials who expected him to travel to Milan from Turin.