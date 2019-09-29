Christian Benteke Insists He Would Be Better in Current Liverpool Team Than Previous Reds Spell

Christian Benteke, who played for Liverpool between 2015 and 2016, has claimed that he would succeed in the Reds' current frontline.

The Belgian striker was brought to Liverpool by Brendan Rodgers in 2015 after a prolific spell at Aston Villa. He failed to reach the same heights at Anfield however, and was moved on to Crystal Palace in 2016 by Jurgen Klopp, who replaced Rodgers during the season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Benteke was initially prolific for Palace, scoring 15 goals in 36 appearances in his debut season at Selhurst Park. He has struggled since however, hitting the back of the net just four times in his last 57 appearances.

In a candid interview with SPORTbible, he was asked whether he believed he would succeed in Liverpool's current frontline, answering: "Yeah. It's easy to say now because I play for Palace and they play for Liverpool, but when you train every day with the same players and the manager believes in you, it's easier.

"People will say I'm making excuses, but everyone knows the club was going through a transition when I was there. If you compare the team from when I was there to the current team, I think there are only three, four players still in the first 11, most of them are new.

Dennis Grombkowski/GettyImages

"I started well, but he [Rodgers] was already under pressure from the previous season because they almost won the league and then Klopp came and everything changed. When he came to Liverpool he said: 'Sorry, I want to play different football I want to have a quick, small, sharp player'.

"I tried to fight for my spot, but at the end of the season he said: 'It's best if you find a new situation too, I won't hold you up."