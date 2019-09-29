Five Left Backs Liverpool Should Consider as Alternatives to Andy Robertson

Liverpool's travelling supporters were up on their feet to roar on a match-winning piece of heroism from their much-loved full back Andrew Robertson during a tense victory over Chelsea earlier in September.

The Scotland captain galloped forward deep into stoppage time to claim vital yards and relieve the ceaseless Blues pressure at Stamford Bridge.

He also pulled out a miraculous block to deny Sheffield United's John Fleck in their most recent victory, sliding across the box to stop the midfielder scoring after some uncharacteristically indecisive defending from Virgil van Dijk.

Both were top class bits of play that Liverpool fans have gotten used to seeing from Robertson.





The 25-year-old is a vital component to the way his side attacks. He has without doubt established himself as one of the best in the business since his under the radar transfer from Hull City in 2017.

However, with such a busy season ahead for Jurgen Klopp's men it is crucial they avoid burning Robertson out. With no genuine back-up option for the Scotland captain currently in the ranks, it is likely Liverpool have the feelers out in the market for a reserve option.

Here's a look at five left backs who may fit the bill for Klopp's reds.

Alfonso Pedraza

Alfonso Pedraza would be an all-out attacking option for Liverpool. The 23-year-old Spaniard is currently on a season-long loan with Real Betis from Villarreal and has excelled with some increasingly confident displays over the past 12 months.

The former Spain Under-21 international notched four goals and five assists for El Submarino Amarillo in 2018/19 and was reportedly on the Premier League radars of a number of clubs. He is more an attacking wing back but his pace and energy would be a natural fit in this current Liverpool side.

Danny Rose

Before you hurl your rotten vegetables at me, hear me out! The Spurs left back is as solid a defender as they come on his day. He may not be a bells and whistles overlapping sensation but he has the know-how and experience to come in and play his share of games.

With all the current uncertainty currently gripping Spurs, Liverpool would be in a strong position to make a move for the 29-year-old. However, the squad player role would be a hard sell for such a senior player, and Daniel Levy would also be keen to ratchet up the asking price should a Premier League rival come knocking.

Ruben Vinagre

A rising star of Portuguese youth football and a talented member of Nuno Espirito Santo's entertaining Wolverhampton Wanderers side, Ruben Vinagre was on Liverpool's radar earlier this year.





It's easy to see how the 20-year-old wing-back would slot into this current Liverpool side. His pace and athleticism allow him to press attackers with ease and get forward to attack with real confidence. End product is an area of his game he would need to improve dramatically, but the youngster has bags of talent and is one to watch this season.

Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo is a real Rolls Royce of a footballer. The Benfica defender has been a mainstay at left back for the past two seasons and has blossomed into one of the most naturally gifted players in the Portuguese top flight. He was involved in an impressive 20 goals last season as the Eagles clinched the title.

While he is a tad on the slower side, his reading of the game and tactical awareness are excellent. The former Barcelona reserve team captain may have endured a slow start to his career, but at 24 he is starting to show he is more than capable of stepping up to the next level. His long range passing would also be a real plus for Klopp's Reds, whose attacking game is so often crafted from top class distribution from the full back areas.

Yasser Larouci

The internal and cost-effective option for Liverpool would be Yasser Larouci. The Algerian youngster has come though the ranks at the club since arriving from French outfit Le Harve in 2017 and has impressed massively over the past 12 months, being included in the first team during Liverpool's pre-season tour of America.

Blessed with lightning pace and lovely close control, Larouci is a real swashbuckling full back, capable of driving deep into opposition territory with the ball at his feet. Like many young defenders, his positional sense could do with some refinement, but his certainly an exciting prospect for the club. Anyone lucky enough to see his performance in the FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City last season would have been suitably impressed with the 18-year-old's obvious talent.