Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to the RZD Arena to face Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Atletico made a decent start to their European campaign last time out, earning a credible draw at home to Juventus. Diego Simeone's side came back from two goals down thanks to strikes from Stefan Savic and Hector Herrera.

Lokomotiv, a side expected to struggle in the competition this season, began their campaign with a shock 2-1 win away at Bayer Leverkusen. Goals from former West Brom midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dmitri Barinov were enough to cancel out a Benedikt Howedes own goal.





Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Wednesday 1 October What Time Is Kick-Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? RZD Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Extra Referee? Orel Grinfeld

Team News



Atletico's only injury concerns are Sime Vrsaljko, who is expected to be out until at least the end of October, and Vitolo, who suffered a calf strain in Los Rojiblancos' draw with Real Madrid on Saturday and will not travel with the squad to Russia.

Lokomotiv's Jefferson Farfan, Boris Rotenberg, Mikhail Lysov, and Anton Miranchuk are all out for Wednesday's game. Farfan suffered a long-term knee injury while on duty with Peru at the Copa America, while Rotenberg is expected to be out until February with a cruciate ligament rupture. Lysov and Miranchuk are anticipated to return in mid-October.

Predicted Lineups

Lokomotiv Moscow Guilherme; Ignatyev, Howedes, Corluka, Rybus; Cerqueira, Zhemaletdinov, Barinov, Krychowiak, Mario; Smolov. Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Niguez, Thomas, Koke; Joao Felix, Costa.

Head to Head Record

Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow have faced each other a total of three times throughout their history, with Los Rojiblancos winning on two occasions.

Their last meeting came in March 2018, when the two sides faced each other in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Atletico won 8-1 on aggregate, beating Lokomotiv 3-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg, before thrashing them 5-1 at the RZD Arena in the second leg.

Before that, Lokomotiv and Atletico met in the group stage of the 2007/08 edition of the UEFA Cup, drawing 3-3.

Recent Form

Lokomotiv are currently undergoing a good run of form, winning four out of their last five games, including their last three in the Russian Premier League. Yuri Semin's side sit third in the division after 11 matches, two points off CSKA Moscow in first place.

Atletico have had a decent start to 2019/20, winning four out of their seven league games so far, and currently sit third in La Liga. However, Diego Simeone's side have only won once in their last five matches.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five fixtures.

Lokomotiv Moscow Atletico Madrid Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 Zenit St. Petersburg (28/9) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid (28/9) Baltika Kaliningrad 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow (5-2 on Pens) (25/9) Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid (25/9) Orenburg 2-3 Lokomotiv Moscow (22/9) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo (21/9) Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow (18/9) Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/9) Sochi 0-1 Lokomotiv Moscow (14/9) Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid (14/9)

Prediction

Taking Atletico's recent poor form into consideration, Lokomotiv may fancy themselves against Los Rojiblancos, especially on their home turf. Recent wins against the likes of Zenit St. Petersburg and Bayer Leverkusen will give Loko plenty of confidence.

However, it's still worth mentioning that Atletico are a world-class side and could prove to have too much quality for Lokomotiv on the day. Still, don't be surprised if Lokomotiv come away with at least a point.