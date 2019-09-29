Pep Guardiola Sends Premier League Title Warning to Liverpool After Merseyside Win

Pep Guardiola has warned Jurgen Klopp that his Manchester City side will keep applying pressure, as they aim to close the gap on title rivals Liverpool.

The Reds' Saturday lunchtime win over Sheffiled United had sent them eight points clear of City, who reduced the gap to five with their victory over Everton in the evening fixture – and Guardiola insisted that he expects them push Liverpool over the course of the season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking after the 3-1 win at Goodison Park, quotes by Manchester Evening News, Guardiola highlighted the importance of reducing Liverpool's lead at the top, saying: "We knew Liverpool won again and the gap was eight points, so big, so we won three points and it’s five in September, with a lot of points to play for."





The City manager was eager to point out that there's still a long way to go in the tussle for the title, adding: "The season is long, we have to keep going and be there, maybe we can push them a little bit more and try to make the third Premier League in a row."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Guardiola, however, is well aware of the Liverpool's quality and how difficult they will make it for City to claim a hat-trick of Premier League titles.



"They are seven victories in a row, champions of Europe and playing good football, this is our rival and we know we can’t drop too many points because last season they lost just one game."





That sole loss last season came against City, and Guardiola will be looking to November's game at Anfield to close the gap.