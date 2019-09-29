Real Madrid Star Casemiro Has His House 'Robbed' During Derby With Wife & Child Still Inside

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro's house was broken into while he was playing in the Derbi Madrileño on Saturday, but the Brazil international's wife and daughter were apparently inside when the robbery was taking place.





The 27-year-old is the latest in a long line of recent footballers in the Spanish capital who've seen their homes broken into, including teammates Isco and Lucas Vazquez, as well as Atlético's Álvaro Morata.

🚨ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨 @JLSanchez78: "Han asaltado la casa de Casemiro con su mujer y su hija dentro durante el derbi". #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/vKUGLKnzX8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 28, 2019

During this most recent break-in, El Chiringuito TV claim that Casemiro's wife Anna Mariana and their daughter were inside the house when it was being robbed - something which was also the case when Morata's house was broken into three months ago.





The former Chelsea striker was on international duty with Spain when armed robbers broke into his house.





In both Morata and Casemiro's case, their families were thankfully unharmed, and although details are still coming out about the latest robbery, it's known that the Real Madrid star was reunited with his family on Saturday after police escorted him from the Wanda Metropolitano.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid's goalless draw against rivals Atlético this weekend saw the title race thrown wide open already, with just two points separating Los Blancos at the top of the table and Real Sociedad in fifth.





Barcelona's 2-0 win over Getafe has seen them move up to fourth, while Atlético Madrid are just ahead in third, but it's newly promoted Granada who have been the surprise package this season and they currently sit in second place.

Granada manager Diego Martínez, who retired as a player aged 20 and started his coaching career just four years later, has already masterminded wins over Barcelona and Celta Vigo this season.





El Graná host Real Madrid in their next match in La Liga, looking to extend their five-game unbeaten run.