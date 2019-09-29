Unai Emery Explains Why He Believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Right for Manchester United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed his support for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who Emery insisted is the right man for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has faced plenty of criticism as a result of his side's poor performances in recent fans, with many fans calling for him to be sacked after their 2-0 loss to West Ham.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, speaking ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides on Monday (via Manchester Evening News), Emery was adamant that Solskjaer should be given time to impress as he is the right man for the job.

He said: "Solskjaer has experience, he was a player at Manchester United, he knows the club perfectly, he knows the high competition, the high level and he has now very good players.

"His challenge is also to achieve the consistency and performances that will get them in the top four. We are going to fight on Monday the first time of this season and it's how we can respond, us and them."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The game is always one of the most highly anticipated of the Premier League season, and Emery confessed that he is looking forward to what will be a vital game for both sides.





"It's an amazing moment, an amazing match between these two teams in the past, the present and the future. I'm looking forward to seeing our response on Monday," Emery added.





"It's amazing to play in Manchester with that atmosphere. We really want to play matches where we can do something important. We are preparing well. The players are wishing to play the next match. We know it's a very big opportunity for us to get three points, but above all it is to enjoy each moment training to prepare for this match.

TOLGA AKMEN/GettyImages

"Me, I am excited waiting for this moment. But also I know we need to prepare a perfect match because that three points is very important for both.

"I think for all coaches, all players, to play in a stadium like Old Trafford is amazing. Each match when I watched in Spain, Arsenal-Manchester United, Manchester United-Arsenal, was a special moment. I think Monday at eight o'clock, in all the world, if someone wants to watch a football match, it's this one."