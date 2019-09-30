Agent of CSKA Moscow Striker Reveals Previous Interest From Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson

The agent of CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov has claimed Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is a big fan of his client and says the Eagles could make another move for him next summer.

Palace have struggled to find a consistent goalscoring striker over the last couple of seasons, with Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Jordan Ayew and Alexander Sorloth all having difficulty in front of goal. They scored just five goals between them last season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

They have continued to struggle this current season and Sorloth has been shipped out on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor as a result of his failure to solve Palace's goalscoring problems.

Palace reportedly made a bid for Chalov back in August in an attempt to find a goalscoring striker, but according to Championat, their €15m bid was rejected by CSKA Moscow.

They are still interested in the striker, however, and could make another bid for him at the end of the season.

Agent Sandor Varga, speaking to Match Premier via Championat, stated: "I talked with Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson about Chalov. He really likes the player. I don't want to exclude the possibility that Crystal Palace will make another move for him next summer."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Chalov is one of the most promising players to come out of Russia. The 21-year-old finished as top scorer of the Russian Premier League last season with 15 goals in 30 appearances and also scored in CSKA Moscow's famous 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

His form earned him a call-up to the Russia national team earlier this year and he currently has two caps to his name.