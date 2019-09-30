Declan Rice Cites Liverpool's Fabinho as the Best Defensive Midfielder in the World

West Ham United's Declan Rice has revealed that he believes Liverpool's Fabinho to be the world's best defensive midfielder.

Fabinho has been instrumental for Liverpool since his arrival from Monaco in the summer of 2018. The midfielder made 41 appearances for the Reds last season, helping them to win their first Champions League title in 14 years.

He has continued this form into the current season and has been ever-present for Liverpool as they won their first seven games of the Premier League season.

It should come of no surprise, then, that Rice looks up to Fabinho. According to the Daily Star, the 20-year-old was posed a question about who he regards to be the world's best defensive midfielder, answering without hesitation: "Fabinho.

"He's adapted to the Premier League really quickly. He's strong and powerful. He sees a pass, reads the game well. I've got to say him."

Rice has been quite impressive himself and has become one of the first names down on Manuel Pellegrini's team sheet. He has played every minute of every game for West Ham so far this season, making seven appearances.

Rice's form at the London Stadium also caught the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate, and the 20-year-old already has five caps for the Three Lions.

West Ham have been in good form this season and have been unbeaten in their last six league games. They currently sit in the Champions League places, nine points off Fabinho's Liverpool.

The Hammers will have the opportunity to extend this unbeaten run when they face London rivals Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday.