Eden Hazard Admits He Hasn't Earned 'Galactico' Tag After Tough Start to Real Madrid Career

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard admits is yet to prove that he's worthy of being called a 'Galactico'.

Having terrorised Premier League defenders for seven years, the Belgian opted to leave Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer, moving for a fee of €100m.

However, a thigh strain delayed his Los Blancos debut for over a month, with the forward struggling for form since making his first appearance on 14 September.

TF-Images/GettyImages

A forgettable cameo versus Levante was followed by a limp showing against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. After that 3-0 trouncing at the Parc des Princes, Hazard put in two more mediocre performances in La Liga, though his side remain at the top of the table.

Now, speaking ahead of Real's clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday, the 28-year-old admits he has work to do, as quoted by Goal.

"I am not yet a 'Galactico', I have to be the one to prove that I can be out on the pitch," Hazard began. "We all know the history of the number seven jersey in this club and I have to be the one to prove that I can be the best in the world."

Nevertheless, Hazard was upbeat about his future prospects in the capital, explaining: "I want to enjoy myself on the pitch and give the maximum, not only in games, but also in training.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

"I don't doubt myself, I don't doubt my coach. It's all a matter of trust. I'm confident and sure everything will work out fine.





"The criticism doesn't affect me. I haven't noticed much. I know when I work to the fullest, everyone expects me to score three goals in each match.

"I think I can do better, I am also critical of myself, but working every day. Maybe I have a little delay because of the injury, but I am 100 per cent. I now have to demonstrate my level and improve so the fans are proud of me."