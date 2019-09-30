Gary Neville Insists Manchester City Must Buy in January to Compete With Liverpool

By 90Min
September 30, 2019

Gary Neville has insisted that Manchester City must bring in a central defender in January if they are to keep up with Liverpool in the title race. 

City picked up their second successive league win on Saturday, overcoming Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park. However, they looked vulnerable at the back at times, facing the most shots on target in a league game since Pep Guardiola took charge, with Ederson having to produce crucial saves to ensure the side claimed all three points.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The champions were forced to play Fernandinho as a makeshift centre-half alongside Nicolas Otamendi due to the continued absence of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones. Having seen the combination struggle to keep Everton at bay, Neville claimed that City must dip into the transfer market to rectify their defensive issues.

"They bought Aymeric Laporte in January a year and a half ago, and I feel that they're going to have to do the same again. This won't be good enough for the Champions League or the Premier League. Guardiola will know it - he knows the standard more than anybody," he told Sky Sports.

Looking ahead to the type of player that City would need to bring in, Neville admitted that it will not be cheap for Guardiola to get his ideal defender, and claimed that the club are missing the leadership of Vincent Kompany, who was allowed to leave over the summer.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

"They've set limits, and perhaps it's not so much the fee, but the wages that will be demanded to attract the right type of player, which is making the Manchester City hierarchy nervous and stay within a structure. But with Vincent Kompany going, it leaves a huge void, not just on the pitch but off it. There aren't too many players like him around, and he's difficult to replace."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message