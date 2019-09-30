Virgil van Dijk Concedes Premier League Title Talk Is Premature Despite 100% Winning Record

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has insisted that the Reds' lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race currently means nothing.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit five points ahead of their title rivals in the league table, and many fans have started to claim that Liverpool's impressive form means they have effectively won the title already.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, speaking after the 1-0 win over Sheffield United (via Sky Sports), Van Dijk was adamant that Liverpool will not get carried away with talk of the title, having given up a huge lead last season.

He said: "It's far too early. We're almost in October and the busy period will come. There are still so many games left and the only thing we focus on is the game ahead of us. We don't want to look at the others because there's no point doing that.

"Everyone realises that as well because last season we saw how it turned quickly. We just want to focus on the game ahead of us.

"It's the media who love statistics. The reality is we have nothing at the moment. We want to continue to do well and there's still plenty of room for improvement."

However, he did add that the Reds are confident that their current level will bring deserved success to the club.

"We have to be confident; you have to think you're going to win every game otherwise you might as well stay at home. We have the quality, we have the players," Van Dijk added.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Liverpool have won all seven of their Premier League games this season and have looked hugely impressive at times, despite a serious injury to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson in the opening game of the campaign.

Having said that, Napoli proved that they can be beaten when the Partenopei recently stormed to a 2-0 win in the Champions League, and Liverpool know they will need to be better when they face Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.