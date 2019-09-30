Women's Super League Roundup - Week 3: Arsenal Go Top With Big Win & Man Utd Get First Points

Arsenal have moved to the top of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League table, leapfrogging title rivals Manchester City on goal difference following a big win in gameweek three.

The reigning champions tore into Brighton, scoring twice in either half to win 4-0. The game saw Vivianne Miedema score her first WSL goal of the season, while Kim Little, Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs also got in on the act.

The Gunners extend their 100% winning record, but it is their superior goal difference after scoring seven times and conceding just once in the opening three games of the season that puts them top.

Manchester City were less spectacular but equally effective in their clash with Everton, with both teams going into the game on six points from the previous two games.

It was City who prevailed in this one to derail the Toffees’ perfect start, with captain Steph Houghton scoring the only goal of the 1-0 victory inside just seven minutes.

Can she do it on a rainy Sunday in Southport? @stephhoughton2 scores from a free-kick for @ManCity just like we've seen her do for the @Lionesses 👏 pic.twitter.com/cvmpgFjwdq — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 29, 2019

Still on six points, Everton have fallen to fourth and have been leapfrogged from Chelsea, whose 4-0 demolition of Bristol City took their points tally to the season to seven from three games.

Summer signing and Women’s World Cup star Guro Reiten scored twice in the first 10 minutes, while the ever-reliable Ji So-yun made it 3-0 soon after. Sophie Ingle got the fourth for Chelsea towards the end, extending the club’s unbeaten away record in WSL games to 23 and counting.

👀 Vision from @sophieingle01

🙌 Ji powers it in!@ChelseaFCW at their best 😍 pic.twitter.com/WuNGEEmnAG — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 29, 2019

West Ham hosted Tottenham in front of 24,790 fans at the London Stadium on Sunday, a new record for a WSL game in the capital and second only to the league record 31,213 attendance at the Etihad Stadium on the opening weekend of this season.

Sadly for the Hammers, they were unable to mark the huge occasion with a win and the three points went to Spurs after Lucy Quinn sealed a 2-0 victory for the visitors late on. Before that, Rianna Dean had given Tottenham the lead in the closing stages of the first half.

In front of 24,790 people, what a time to score your first @SpursWomen goal!@LucyQuinn7 👏 pic.twitter.com/MXQoIMroFA — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 29, 2019

Sunday’s only other game between Birmingham and Reading fell foul of the dreadful weather the country has experienced over the last few days and was postponed.

On Saturday, Manchester United and Liverpool had kicked off gameweek three. Neither side had tasted anything other than defeat in what had been a difficult opening couple of fixtures for each club, but the former got off the mark for the season with a 2-0 victory.

Hosting, United had teenage sensation Lauren James to thank for finally making their dominance pay, while captain Katie Zelem converted a late penalty to make sure of the result.

The WSL will resume for gameweek four on 12/13 October. Before then, domestic football pauses for an international break, with England set for friendlies against Brazil and Portugal.