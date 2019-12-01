Manu Fernandez/AP/Shutterstock

MADRID (AP) Lionel Messi scored in the 86th minute as Barcelona won 1-0 Sunday to extend its unbeaten run against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league to 19 matches.

Messi struck with a low left-footed shot from outside the area after being set up by Luis Suarez to keep Barcelona unbeaten against Atletico in nine years.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The victory put Barcelona back at the top of the league above Real Madrid—which won at Alaves on Saturday—on goal difference.

Atletico dropped to sixth place, six points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid which have a game in hand after their October clasico was postponed until Dec. 18 because of a separatist rally in the Catalan capital.

Sevilla stayed third after beating last-place Leganes 1-0 earlier Sunday, while Real Sociedad is in fourth place after routing Eibar 4-1 on Saturday.

Atletico had most of the chances at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but both teams squandered good opportunities throughout the match.

Each side hit the woodwork in the first half, and both goalkeepers—Atletico's Jan Oblak and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen—made some good saves to keep the game scoreless.

Messi broke the deadlock after an exchange with Suarez, whose perfect touch just outside the box set up the playmaker's well-placed low shot.

Atletico's last league win over Barcelona was in February 2010, a 2-1 victory at the now demolished Vicente Calderon Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Barcelona has won 14 matches since then, with five draws. Atletico's last win against the Catalan rival in all competitions was a 2-1 result in the quarterfinals of the 2015-16 Champions League. Atletico's worst streak against a single club is a 23-match winless run against Real Madrid from 2000 to 2013.

Gerard Pique, whose close-range header struck the crossbar near the end of the first half, had to be substituted in the final minutes after a knock to his right leg.

SEVILLA STAYS CLOSE

Sevilla beat Leganes to keep pace with the leaders.

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos scored in the 63rd to give the team its fifth straight win in all competitions.

Julen Lopetegui's squad hasn't lost in 10 matches in all competitions, since a 4-0 rout at Barcelona in the league.

Leganes is at the bottom of the 20-team standings with six points from 15 matches. It hasn't won in five consecutive league games, with four losses and a draw. Three of the losses came against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

ATHLETIC WINS AGAIN

Athletic Bilbao beat Granada 2-0 at home for its fourth straight victory.

Raul Garcia scored from a penalty kick in the 41st and Yuri Berchiche sealed the win in the 83rd at the San Mames Stadium, putting Athletic in fifth place with 26 points, five behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Granada dropped to 10th place, with 21 points.

HOME STRUGGLES

Espanyol remained winless in eight home matches in the league this season after a 4-2 loss to 10-man Osasuna, which played without defender Facundo Roncaglia from the 52nd because of a second yellow card for dangerous play.

Espanyol, which has lost four of its last five league games, stayed second to last with nine points. Osasuna, which had one win in its last four league games, jumped to ninth place.

Also, seventh-place Getafe routed 11th-place Levante 4-0 will all goals coming in the second half.