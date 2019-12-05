Eden Hazard Set to Miss El Clasico Due to Injury

New tests on Thursday showed a more serious injury to the Belgian star's right ankle, meaning that he's more than likely set to miss Real Madrid's crucial game against Barcelona on Dec 18.

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has a more serious right-leg injury than the bruise that was first diagnosed, and it could rule him out of El Clasico against Barcelona on Dec. 18.

Madrid said Thursday that new tests found a micro-tear of a muscle that had gone undetected since the injury occurred on Nov. 26 in a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hazard joined Madrid from Chelsea this year on a club-record transfer of 100 million euros (then $113 million), plus add-ons. He missed the first three games of the season after injuring a thigh muscle in the preseason.

Madrid said it will also likely be without left back Marcelo for Saturday’s home game against Espanyol because of a muscle injury.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league behind Barcelona on goal difference.