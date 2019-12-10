Ansu Fati Scores for Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, Becomes Champions League Youngest Scorer

The 17-year-old attacker came on as a substitute in the 85th minute and a minute later made it 2-1 as Barcelona sent Inter Milan out of the Champions League.

ROBERTO BREGANI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prior to kickoff, much of the conversation was about Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as Inter Milan looked to beat a Barcelona side who had already qualified but in the end, it was 17-year-old Ansu Fati who stole the headlines on Tuesday night.

Fati came on as a substitute in the 85th minute to replace Barça's other goalscoer Carlos Perez and a minute later, made it 2-1 with a great finish.

This was quite an achievement from a Barcelona side who did not start Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and had rested Lionel Messi. Even more, Inter was playing at home and needed a victory.

Regardless, the night belonged to Fati who became the youngest scorer in the tournament's history.