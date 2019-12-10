Ansu Fati Scores for Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, Becomes Champions League Youngest Scorer
Prior to kickoff, much of the conversation was about Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as Inter Milan looked to beat a Barcelona side who had already qualified but in the end, it was 17-year-old Ansu Fati who stole the headlines on Tuesday night.
Fati came on as a substitute in the 85th minute to replace Barça's other goalscoer Carlos Perez and a minute later, made it 2-1 with a great finish.
This was quite an achievement from a Barcelona side who did not start Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and had rested Lionel Messi. Even more, Inter was playing at home and needed a victory.
Regardless, the night belonged to Fati who became the youngest scorer in the tournament's history.