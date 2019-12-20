Diego Forlan Becomes Peñarol's Manager

Diego Forlan is Penarol's new coach

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) – Uruguayan giant Penarol gave former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan his first coaching job on Friday.

Forlan will replace head coach Diego Lopez, whose contract ends at the end of this month.

The Montevideo-based club announced the move on Twitter.

The 40-year-old Forlan said in a news conference his brother Pablo will be one of his assistants.

''To have my first experience in a club of traditions and of a high level like Penarol is more than I dreamed of,'' Forlan said.

''When you play you notice if you like soccer itself. It isn't only about playing. I enjoy it, I like it, I analyze it, I see it.''

Forlan played for Penarol in 2015-2016, near the end of a successful career that also included spells at Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Argentina's Independiente.

FIFA chose him as the best player of the 2010 World Cup, where Uruguay finished third.

Penarol lost the Uruguayan title to archrival Nacional this month.

