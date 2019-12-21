Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock

Liverpool and Flamengo will meet in the FIFA Club World Cup final at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX and FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The match puts the Champions League winner against the Copa Libertadores champion as they play each other for only the second time in history. Flamengo won their first meeting at the Intercontinental Cup in 1981 with a 3–0 victory over Liverpool.

This week, the Reds beat Monterrey 2–1 in Wednesday's semifinals thanks to Robert Firmino's late goal. Liverpool has a Premier League match against Wolverhampton on Sunday but won't let that distract them from the Club World Cup.

Flamengo reached the final with a 3–1 come-from-behind win over Al Hilal on Tuesday. Jorge Jesus's side is the underdog in the match but could present a challenge for Liverpool, who has never won a Club World Cup title.