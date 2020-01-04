Bagu Blanco/BPI/Shutterstock

Espanyol is without a win in eight league games as it prepares to host La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday, with a recovery looking highly unlikely in its Week 19 derby clash.

Ernesto Valverde's outfit is enjoying quite opposite form and is unbeaten in 10 matches across all contests ahead of its short trip to RCDE Stadium.

How to Watch Espanyol vs. Barcelona:

When: Saturday, January 4

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Only about four miles separates the Catalan rivals, though Barca and Espanyol couldn't be any further apart in terms of league position. The Blaugrana took a two-point lead over Real Madrid into the winter break, while Espanyol sits at the bottom of the table and are five points from safety.

Abelardo Fernandez will make his debut as Espanyol manager in just about the most difficult circumstances, though lowered expectations could work to his favor with a home crowd behind him.

Wing prodigy Ansu Fati, 17, missed Barca's 4–1 win over Alaves before Christmas, but could return for the trip to Espanyol, while Ousmane Dembele remains out with a hamstring injury.

Los Periquitos haven't beaten Barcelona in La Liga since February 2009, having lost in their last two meetings by a combined score of 6–0. Espanyol held out for 71 minutes when they traveled to Camp Nou in March, before a late Lionel Messi brace decided the clash 2–0.

Antoine Griezmann has scored in four of Barcelona's last seven games across all competitions and faces Espanyol for the first time since he joined Valverde's ranks. The France star netted in two of his last four meetings with the Catalans while he was with Atletico Madrid.

Abelardo faces a monumental task in steering Espanyol to survival, with the team still seeking its first league win of the campaign at home. Espanyol will face the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UEFA Europa League in late February, but the domestic front has been devastating thus far.

Central defenders Naldo and Fernando Calero are each have four cautions in La Liga this term and will be suspended for the upcoming Copa del Rey clash at SS Reyes if they're booked.