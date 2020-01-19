Rui Vieira/AP/Shutterstock

Manchester United travels to Anfield on Sunday hoping it can end Liverpool's record-breaking run through the Premier League, with the Reds undefeated in their last 38 top-flight outings.

Jurgen Klopp has beaten United once in eight meetings since he took over as Liverpool boss in October 2015, though the Reds were convincing 3-1 victors the last time they clashed on Merseyside.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United Tune-In Information:

When: Sunday, January 19

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to score a game-deciding brace when Anfield last hosted the Red Devils in December 2018, with the pair drawing twice at Old Trafford since then. In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remains the only Premier League team to have taken points from Liverpool this season following a 1–1 stalemate in October. Adam Lallana cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener in the 85th minute. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 on Saturday to increase its Premier League tally to 61 points, the most accumulated by any team in Europe's top five divisions after 21 games.

Klopp's side is 14 points ahead of Manchester City in second and 27 points above fifth place United, who is doubtful to qualify for the Champions League this season. The team still sits five points below Chelsea in fourth and are in need of improvement against England's higher powers, having dropped points against City, Arsenal and Wolverhampton recently.

The Red Devils appeared to exorcise some demons in their 4–0 rout of Norwich City in Week 22, when Rashford scored his fourth brace of the campaign. The England striker has four goals in his last four league outings and has found the back of the net three times in his past four encounters with Liverpool (all in the Premier League).