CHICAGO (AP) – Forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan will miss the United States' exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 and will report to preseason with Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Saturday that goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski will report to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Twenty-two players remain with the U.S. ahead of the match at Carson, California, including 12 who have never played for the national team.

Just five players have more than 10 international appearances: defenders Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and forwards Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes.

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal returned to Dallas on Jan. 16 to continue rehabilitation from offseason groin surgery.

Most of the roster comes from Major League Soccer. The full player pool will be available for exhibitions at the Netherlands on March 26 and at Wales at March 30.

The U.S. is preparing for a Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying in September.

The revised roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Christian Cappis (Hobro), Bryang Kayo (Unattached), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)