MIAMI (AP) – Inter Miami acquired longtime Columbus captain Wil Trapp from the Crew on Friday for $100,000 and an international roster spot.

Columbus could receive up to an additional $200,000 if other undisclosed conditions are met.

Trapp, a 27-year-old midfielder, captained the Crew for the first time in 2014 and had been permanent captain for the past three seasons. He appeared in just over 200 games with the Crew over seven seasons and has made 20 appearances with the U.S. men's national team.

''Wil is one of the most respected leaders in American soccer,'' Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. ''He has served as captain at both the club and international levels and fits the culture we are building here in South Florida.''

Trapp has been to the MLS playoffs four times and was an All-Star in 2016.

''This was certainly a difficult decision to make, but headed into the final year of Wil's contract, we were presented with an opportunity that we felt would mutually benefit both the club and the player,'' Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said.