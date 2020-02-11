ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) – Paraguayan club Olimpia has signed veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The club announced on social media Tuesday that the 35-year-old former Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid player will arrive in Paraguay on Friday, when he will be officially introduced to fans.

Olimpia, Paraguay's most successful club, also has forward Roque Santa Cruz, a former teammate of Adebayor at Manchester City.

Adebayor, who scored 97 goals in the Premier League, had been without a club since leaving Turkish side Kayserispor in December.

Olimpia is seeking an unprecedented fifth straight Paraguayan league title.