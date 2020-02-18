The Champions League knockout stages are finally upon us and the Round of 16 has an exciting matchup in store. Jurgen Klopp's side–the reigning champions of this competition–might be on the brink of history domestically, but Atletico Madrid is known for being a wet blanket to the best of teams.

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool Tune-In Information:

When: Tuesday, February 18

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Liverpool is the undisputed king of the soccer world right now. There is no debate. After running away with the Premier League title while holding the Champions League crown, life can't get much better at Anfield. Sadio Mane's recent injury scare was put to bed over the weekend as the Senegalese star came off the bench to net the winner against Norwich. Nothing appears to be able to derail the runaway train that is Klopp's Liverpool. If anyone can figure out how, it's Diego Simeone.

The Argentine's Atleti side has a penchant for stifling any side or superstar it meets in a two-legged tie. Whether it's Cristiano Ronaldo or Barcelona, Simeone can make life excruciating for the best of the best. While it's true that Atletico Madrid hasn't performed up to its usual standards in La Liga this season, the team still has the mentality to frustrate any team. The key to this matchup is how Liverpool reacts to Atleti's gritty and disruptive style of play. If it handles it well, the result could be a formality. However, if Simeone's style gets under Liverpool's skin, we could be in for a big upset.