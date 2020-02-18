FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans has resigned amid Major League Soccer's investigation of his alleged use of a racial slur.

Last week, the MLS Players Association filed a report to league officials after it was made aware of the inappropriate comments by Jans. The club reportedly held a meeting last Friday afternoon with players about the incident, in which Jans reportedly used the N-word, according to The Athletic.

Jans told team president Jeff Berding that he was singing along to music in the locker room and a player told him the word is acceptable in the United States.

“As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” Berding said in a statement. “We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans."

The team has begun a search for a new head coach. Assistant coach Yoann Damet will serve as interim head coach.

Jans was hired by the team on Aug. 4, 2019. He compiled a 1–5–4 league record over 10 games to finish the 2019 season.

FC Cincinnati begins the 2020 season on March 1 at the New York Red Bulls.