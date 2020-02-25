Italian and Spanish clubs will clash when Napoli and Barcelona meet in the Champions League round of 16. With the first leg being hosted by Napoli, this match is especially important for the Italian club to try to build a lead against a Barcelona team facing questions in its attack.

Napoli vs. Barcelona Tune-In Information:

When: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Napoli finished second in its Champions League group, just one point behind defending champions Liverpool. The team comes into this match having won three straight domestic contests and will hope to continue its run of success in this match. Dries Mertens has scored five goals in the Champions League campaign for Napoli, putting him in the top 10 in goals scored in the competition thus far. If Napoli is able to surprise the perennial contenders for this tournament’s title, Mertens will be a key piece of the puzzle.

Barcelona finished atop its group, beating out the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan to get the coveted top spot. However, Barca comes into the knockout stages with injuries to its strike force, most notably to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. While Barcelona is always dangerous with Lionel Messi on the pitch, it will require one of Barca's best efforts to make up for the team's absences up front. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line against Napoli, the experience of Barcelona will be a key factor.