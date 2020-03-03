Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is in “stable” condition and remains hospitalized, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner tweeted Tuesday, following reports in Portugal that she had a stroke and surgery.

“Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital," he said. “Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.”

The Portuguese star flew to his home island of Madeira to be with his mother, Dolores Aveiro.

Juventus is due to host AC Milan in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if Ronaldo will return in time for the match," Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said. “It depends on how his personal problem evolves.”